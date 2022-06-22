Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at HC Wainwright

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AQST. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $26.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:AQST opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $31.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.56.

Aquestive Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AQST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel purchased 45,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $44,036.16. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 882,871 shares in the company, valued at $847,556.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Barber purchased 91,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $88,073.28. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 193,702 shares in the company, valued at $185,953.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 158,668 shares of company stock valued at $151,571 in the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,282,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 40,317 shares in the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $3,618,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 195,685 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,080,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 28,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

