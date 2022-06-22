Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NFLX. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Netflix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $300.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $360.54.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $170.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.84. Netflix has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a market capitalization of $75.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,825,316,000 after acquiring an additional 678,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,884,188 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,324,648,000 after acquiring an additional 407,009 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,993,623,000 after acquiring an additional 50,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,320,858,000 after acquiring an additional 209,346 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

