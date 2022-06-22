Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.23.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $40.11 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.82.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Courtney Mather acquired 16,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.12 per share, with a total value of $961,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein acquired 4,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,778.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,570. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Caesars Entertainment (Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

