Head to Head Comparison: National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) and MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT)

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) and National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MaxCyte and National Research’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MaxCyte $33.89 million 11.72 -$19.08 million ($0.17) -23.00 National Research $147.95 million 6.28 $37.47 million $1.45 25.42

National Research has higher revenue and earnings than MaxCyte. MaxCyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Research, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MaxCyte and National Research, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MaxCyte 0 0 5 0 3.00 National Research 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.9% of MaxCyte shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of National Research shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of MaxCyte shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of National Research shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MaxCyte and National Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MaxCyte -41.15% -7.39% -6.78% National Research 24.36% 45.08% 23.77%

Summary

National Research beats MaxCyte on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MaxCyte (Get Rating)

MaxCyte, Inc., a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering. The company also provides disposable processing assemblies (PAs) to process and electroporate cells; and accessories supporting PAs, such as electroporation buffer solution and software protocols. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

About National Research (Get Rating)

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty. The company also offers market insights solutions that allow the tracking of awareness, perception, and consistency of healthcare brands; assessment of competitive differentiators; and enhanced segmentation tools to evaluate needs, wants, and behaviors of communities through real-time competitive assessments and enhanced segmentation tools. In addition, it provides experience solutions, such as patient and resident experience, workforce engagement, health risk assessments, transitions, and improvement tools. Further, the company offers health risk assessment solutions that enable clients to segment populations and manage care for those who are most at risk, engage individuals, enhance preventative care, and manage wellness programs; and transitions solutions, which enable organizations to identify and manage high-risk patients to reduce readmissions, enhance patient satisfaction and support safe care transitions. Additionally, it provides transparency solutions that allow healthcare organizations to share picture of their organization and ensure content informs in consumer decision-making; and governance solutions for not-for-profit hospital and health system boards of directors, executives, and physician leadership. The company serves integrated health systems, post-acute providers, and payer organizations. National Research Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska.

