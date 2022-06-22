Centene (NYSE:CNC) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Outperform

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $88.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $86.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CNC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Loop Capital began coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut Centene from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.61.

Shares of CNC opened at $80.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.28. Centene has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $89.92. The stock has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.52.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centene will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Centene news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $647,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,309.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Centene by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

