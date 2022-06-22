Financial Review: PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) and SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD)

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) and SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PermRock Royalty Trust and SandRidge Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PermRock Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A SandRidge Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and SandRidge Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PermRock Royalty Trust $8.14 million 12.35 $7.37 million N/A N/A SandRidge Energy $168.88 million 4.26 $116.74 million $3.14 6.25

SandRidge Energy has higher revenue and earnings than PermRock Royalty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and SandRidge Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PermRock Royalty Trust 112.14% 12.82% 12.55% SandRidge Energy 60.40% 49.84% 33.64%

Risk & Volatility

PermRock Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SandRidge Energy has a beta of 2.38, suggesting that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.0% of SandRidge Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of SandRidge Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SandRidge Energy beats PermRock Royalty Trust on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PermRock Royalty Trust (Get Rating)

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About SandRidge Energy (Get Rating)

SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

