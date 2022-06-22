Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Price Target Cut to $101.00

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stephens from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.25.

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $75.30 on Tuesday. Addus HomeCare has a one year low of $68.57 and a one year high of $108.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $226.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,012 shares in the company, valued at $596,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,992 shares of company stock worth $168,502. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

