boohoo group (LON:BOO) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have GBX 85 ($1.04) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 190 ($2.33).

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BOO. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 140 ($1.71) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.47) target price on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on boohoo group from GBX 58 ($0.71) to GBX 65 ($0.80) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.84) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 191.11 ($2.34).

Shares of boohoo group stock opened at GBX 61.40 ($0.75) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £778.30 million and a PE ratio of -208.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.72, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 79.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 94.91. boohoo group has a one year low of GBX 52.60 ($0.64) and a one year high of GBX 327.90 ($4.02).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

