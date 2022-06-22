B. Riley Trims Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Target Price to $89.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Malibu Boats from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.57.
NASDAQ MBUU opened at $51.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.60. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $86.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
In other news, Director Peter E. Murphy purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.00 per share, with a total value of $37,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBUU. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Malibu Boats by 128.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Malibu Boats by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Malibu Boats by 5,752.4% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Malibu Boats (Get Rating)
Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
