BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.64.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

BJ opened at $60.13 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $74.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.87 and a 200-day moving average of $63.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.52.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 77.13%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 9,514 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $564,275.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,326 shares in the company, valued at $7,611,015.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $2,359,969.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,521.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

