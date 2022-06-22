Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Receives $59.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.
BHF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th.
NASDAQ BHF opened at $41.70 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.35.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 17.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,640,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,396,000 after buying an additional 400,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,354,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,616,000 after purchasing an additional 94,816 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,089,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 55.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 888,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,894,000 after purchasing an additional 317,322 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,502.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 863,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,595,000 after purchasing an additional 809,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
