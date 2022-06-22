Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Receives $59.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

BHF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

NASDAQ BHF opened at $41.70 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.35.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 17.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,640,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,396,000 after buying an additional 400,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,354,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,616,000 after purchasing an additional 94,816 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,089,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 55.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 888,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,894,000 after purchasing an additional 317,322 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,502.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 863,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,595,000 after purchasing an additional 809,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial (Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.