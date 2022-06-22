International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) vs. MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Financial Survey

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Rating) and MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for International General Insurance and MediaAlpha, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International General Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A MediaAlpha 0 3 1 0 2.25

MediaAlpha has a consensus price target of $18.60, indicating a potential upside of 87.50%. Given MediaAlpha’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MediaAlpha is more favorable than International General Insurance.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares International General Insurance and MediaAlpha’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International General Insurance $361.30 million 0.99 $43.70 million $1.00 7.29 MediaAlpha $645.27 million 0.94 -$5.28 million ($0.38) -26.11

International General Insurance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MediaAlpha. MediaAlpha is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than International General Insurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.2% of International General Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of MediaAlpha shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of International General Insurance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of MediaAlpha shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares International General Insurance and MediaAlpha’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International General Insurance 12.92% 14.63% 4.13% MediaAlpha -2.06% N/A -3.97%

Risk & Volatility

International General Insurance has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MediaAlpha has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

International General Insurance beats MediaAlpha on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International General Insurance (Get Rating)

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It underwrites a diversified portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, marine, contingency, and treaty reinsurance. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Amman, Jordan.

About MediaAlpha (Get Rating)

MediaAlpha, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. MediaAlpha, Inc. is a subsidiary of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.

