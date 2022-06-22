Head to Head Comparison: Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) & Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP)

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) and Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.4% of Alibaba Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Alibaba Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Alibaba Group has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Alibaba Group and Lionheart Acquisition Co. II, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alibaba Group 1 3 22 0 2.81 Lionheart Acquisition Co. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alibaba Group presently has a consensus target price of $188.49, indicating a potential upside of 77.17%. Given Alibaba Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alibaba Group is more favorable than Lionheart Acquisition Co. II.

Profitability

This table compares Alibaba Group and Lionheart Acquisition Co. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alibaba Group 6.35% 11.17% 7.11% Lionheart Acquisition Co. II N/A -44.30% 1.39%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alibaba Group and Lionheart Acquisition Co. II’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alibaba Group $134.57 billion 2.14 $9.82 billion $3.07 34.65 Lionheart Acquisition Co. II N/A N/A $3.21 million N/A N/A

Alibaba Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lionheart Acquisition Co. II.

Summary

Alibaba Group beats Lionheart Acquisition Co. II on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The company operates Taobao Marketplace, a social commerce platform; Tmall, a third-party online and mobile commerce platform for brands and retailers; Alimama, a monetization platform; 1688.com and Alibaba.com, which are online wholesale marketplaces; AliExpress, a retail marketplace; Lazada, Trendyol, and Daraz that are e-commerce platforms; and Tmall Global and Kaola, which are import e-commerce platforms. It also operates Lingshoutong that connects FMCG manufacturers and their distributors to small retailers; Cainiao Network logistic services platform; Ele.me, an on-demand delivery and local services platform; Koubei, a restaurant and local services guide platform; and Fliggy, an online travel platform. In addition, the company offers pay-for-performance, in-feed, and display marketing services; and Taobao Ad Network and Exchange, a real-time online bidding marketing exchange. Further, it provides elastic computing, database, storage, virtualization network, large-scale computing, security, management and application, big data analytics, machine learning platform, and Internet of Things services. Additionally, the company operates Youku, an online video platform; Alibaba Pictures and other content platforms that provide online videos, films, live events, news feeds, literature, music, and others; Amap, a mobile digital map, navigation, and real-time traffic information app; DingTalk, a business efficiency app; and Tmall Genie, an AI-enabled smart speaker. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Lionheart Acquisition Co. II Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in PropTech sector. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

