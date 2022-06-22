Grupo Herdez (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Trading Down 2.1%

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 1.40 and last traded at 1.40. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 20,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.43.

The company’s fifty day moving average is 1.52.

About Grupo Herdez

Grupo Herdez, SAB. de C.V., a food company, engages in the manufacture, purchase, distribution, and marketing of canned and packed food products in Mexico and internationally. It provides mushrooms, vegetable juices, mayonnaise, honey, mustard, moles, tomato puree, jams, pastas, homemade sauces, ice creams, tea, soy sauce, tuna, coffee, spices, pasta sauces, hot sauces, ketchup, canned chilies, vegetables, olives, nopalitos, guacamole, sauces, enchilada sauces, taco sauce, chiles, tortillas, mayonnaise, marmalades, and organic products under the Aires de Campo, Barilla, Blasón, Búfalo, Cielito Querido Café, Del Fuerte, Doña María, Embasa, Helados Nestlé, Herdez, McCormick, Moyo, Nutrisa, La Victoria, Wholly Guacamole, Yemina, Carlota, ChiChi's, Don Miguel, Nutrisa, Nestlé Ice Cream, Cielito Dear Coffee, and Moyo brands.

