Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8,650.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RBGLY shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,100 ($111.46) to GBX 9,300 ($113.91) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,700 ($94.32) to GBX 8,000 ($97.99) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RBGLY opened at $15.23 on Friday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.19.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.2432 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

