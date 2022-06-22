Analyzing Ensysce Biosciences (ENSC) and Its Rivals

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Rating) is one of 944 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Ensysce Biosciences to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.9% of Ensysce Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 52.7% of Ensysce Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ensysce Biosciences and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ensysce Biosciences $3.53 million -$29.08 million -0.33 Ensysce Biosciences Competitors $1.85 billion $250.15 million -2.64

Ensysce Biosciences’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ensysce Biosciences. Ensysce Biosciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Ensysce Biosciences has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ensysce Biosciences’ rivals have a beta of 1.14, meaning that their average share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ensysce Biosciences and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ensysce Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ensysce Biosciences Competitors 2622 12309 38436 607 2.69

Ensysce Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 852.15%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 129.04%. Given Ensysce Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Ensysce Biosciences is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Ensysce Biosciences and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ensysce Biosciences -788.03% -484,682.75% -289.01% Ensysce Biosciences Competitors -3,128.59% -1,451.33% -9.10%

Summary

Ensysce Biosciences rivals beat Ensysce Biosciences on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Ensysce Biosciences (Get Rating)

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid addiction, misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology. The company is developing PF614, a TAAP prodrug candidate of oxycodone, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute or chronic pain; and PF614-MPAR, a combination product of PF614 and nafamostat that is in Phase I clinical trial for overdose protection against excessive oral ingestion, as well as an oral and inhalation drug product of nafamostat for use against coronaviral infections and other pulmonary diseases, such as cystic fibrosis. It is also developing PF329, an extended-release prodrug of hydromorphone that is similar to PF614; PF8001 and PF8026 are extended and immediate-release prodrugs of amphetamine for ADHD medication abuse; and PF26810, an extended-release prodrug of methadone for opioid use disorder. The company is based in La Jolla, California.

