Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.05.

SWCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen cut shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James lowered Switch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Switch to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH opened at $33.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 828.46 and a beta of 0.71. Switch has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $33.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.03.

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.82 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Switch will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 525.13%.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $1,338,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,118,397 shares in the company, valued at $104,341,563.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock worth $3,893,600 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 415.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 192,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 155,304 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Switch in the 4th quarter valued at $33,440,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Switch during the 4th quarter worth $165,682,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Switch by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Switch by 270.3% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,542 shares during the last quarter. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

