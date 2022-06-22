ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.73.

ARX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ARC Resources from C$25.25 to C$24.75 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James set a C$22.00 price objective on ARC Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cormark upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of ARX opened at C$17.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.65. The stock has a market cap of C$12.07 billion and a PE ratio of 23.41. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of C$7.51 and a 12 month high of C$22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.20, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

ARC Resources ( TSE:ARX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.67). The business had revenue of C$2 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 43.06%.

In other ARC Resources news, Senior Officer Larissa Marianne Conrad sold 9,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.02, for a total transaction of C$187,274.56. Also, Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 63,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.61, for a total value of C$1,241,806.64. Insiders sold a total of 110,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,663 over the last three months.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

