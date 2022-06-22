JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 1,500” Price Target for ASOS (LON:ASC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,500 ($18.37) price target on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ASC. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,100 ($50.22) to GBX 2,500 ($30.62) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,850 ($47.16) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,700 ($20.82) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,400 ($17.15) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,415.36 ($29.59).

Shares of ASC opened at GBX 850 ($10.41) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77. The firm has a market cap of £849.49 million and a PE ratio of 25.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,376.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,801.24. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 775 ($9.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,242.75 ($64.22).

In other ASOS news, insider Jørgen Lindemann bought 57,392 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 854 ($10.46) per share, with a total value of £490,127.68 ($600,352.38).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

