Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Receives C$58.81 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$58.81.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENB. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge to C$62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Enbridge alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Colin Kenneth Gruending sold 1,240 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.67, for a total transaction of C$71,510.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,232,055.28.

ENB opened at C$53.59 on Friday. Enbridge has a one year low of C$46.88 and a one year high of C$59.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.98, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$57.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$54.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$108.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.60.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.13 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 3.1705995 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.80%.

About Enbridge (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.