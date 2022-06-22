Head to Head Survey: POINT Biopharma Global (PNT) vs. Its Rivals

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) is one of 944 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare POINT Biopharma Global to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get POINT Biopharma Global alerts:

41.8% of POINT Biopharma Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares POINT Biopharma Global and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets POINT Biopharma Global N/A -21.54% -20.72% POINT Biopharma Global Competitors -3,128.59% -1,451.33% -9.10%

Volatility and Risk

POINT Biopharma Global has a beta of -0.38, meaning that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, POINT Biopharma Global’s rivals have a beta of 1.14, meaning that their average share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score POINT Biopharma Global 1 0 4 0 2.60 POINT Biopharma Global Competitors 2622 12309 38436 607 2.69

POINT Biopharma Global presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 146.91%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 129.06%. Given POINT Biopharma Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe POINT Biopharma Global is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares POINT Biopharma Global and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio POINT Biopharma Global N/A -$45.90 million -11.91 POINT Biopharma Global Competitors $1.85 billion $250.15 million -2.64

POINT Biopharma Global’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than POINT Biopharma Global. POINT Biopharma Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

POINT Biopharma Global rivals beat POINT Biopharma Global on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc., a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. The company is also developing PNT2001, a next-generation PSMA-targeting product candidate for the treatment of non-metastatic castration sensitive prostate cancer, which is under preclinical studies; and PNT-2004, a fibroblast activation protein-a targeting program being developed for use in multiple tumor types that is under preclinical studies. In addition, it has product candidates being developed on CanSEEK technology sub-licensed from both Bach Biosciences LLC and Avacta Life Sciences Limited. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.