Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.32.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REPYY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Repsol from €15.50 ($16.32) to €16.70 ($17.58) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Repsol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Repsol from €14.20 ($14.95) to €15.90 ($16.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC raised Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of REPYY stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.84. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.31.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

