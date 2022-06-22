Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,628.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHNWF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,500 ($42.87) to GBX 3,400 ($41.65) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Schroders from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,920 ($48.02) to GBX 3,720 ($45.57) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 4,250 ($52.06) to GBX 3,850 ($47.16) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

OTCMKTS SHNWF opened at $31.63 on Friday. Schroders has a 1-year low of $31.20 and a 1-year high of $53.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.94 and a 200-day moving average of $41.97.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

