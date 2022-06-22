Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Receives $4.97 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACB shares. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.60 to C$3.90 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.15 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th.

NYSE:ACB opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $3.82. The company has a market cap of $306.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.88. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $9.54.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,615,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after buying an additional 42,423 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 224.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 158,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 109,639 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

