Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Receives $3.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.40.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TELDF. Barclays increased their target price on Telefónica Deutschland to €3.40 ($3.58) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group cut Telefónica Deutschland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

TELDF opened at $2.97 on Friday. Telefónica Deutschland has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $3.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

