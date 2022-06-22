Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULTP) Trading Down 1.2%

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Rating) dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.66 and last traded at $20.66. Approximately 13,917 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 18,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.91.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.87.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

About Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULTP)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.