TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.27

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.27 and traded as low as $7.06. TSR shares last traded at $7.35, with a volume of 14,466 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 million, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.27.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 11th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. TSR had a return on equity of 59.26% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $24.38 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TSR by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TSR by 215.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 50,537 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TSR by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TSR by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI)

TSR, Inc, a staffing company, focuses on recruiting information technology (IT) professionals for short- and long-term assignments, permanent placements, project work, and providing contract computer programming services to its customers in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region.

