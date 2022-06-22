TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.27

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.27 and traded as low as $7.06. TSR shares last traded at $7.35, with a volume of 14,466 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 million, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.27.
TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 11th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. TSR had a return on equity of 59.26% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $24.38 million for the quarter.
About TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI)
TSR, Inc, a staffing company, focuses on recruiting information technology (IT) professionals for short- and long-term assignments, permanent placements, project work, and providing contract computer programming services to its customers in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region.
