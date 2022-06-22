Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Stock Price Down 11.7%

Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 11.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.96 and last traded at $16.96. 92,821 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 36,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Power REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $57.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.00.

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

