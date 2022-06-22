ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ITT from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded ITT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised ITT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of ITT opened at $66.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.25. ITT has a 52 week low of $64.08 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.50.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. ITT had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $726.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ITT will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in ITT by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,913,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,013,020,000 after buying an additional 669,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ITT by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,996,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $715,016,000 after acquiring an additional 27,659 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in ITT by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,321,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $237,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ITT by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,136,000 after purchasing an additional 87,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in ITT by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,196,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,996,000 after purchasing an additional 21,618 shares during the period. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

