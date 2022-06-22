Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target Cut to $265.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $315.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IT. Bank of America raised shares of Gartner from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $316.00 to $300.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gartner from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $326.00.

IT opened at $233.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $264.59 and a 200 day moving average of $285.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. Gartner has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $368.99. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gartner will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total value of $59,743.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total value of $1,231,837.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,756,421 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the first quarter worth $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Gartner by 588.2% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Gartner by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

