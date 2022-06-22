Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.
SYM stock opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. Symbotic has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $28.48.
About Symbotic
