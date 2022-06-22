PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PLDT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.
Shares of PLDT stock opened at $33.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.76. PLDT has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.21.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHI. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in PLDT by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of PLDT by 1,869.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of PLDT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in PLDT during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in PLDT by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 6,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.76% of the company’s stock.
PLDT Company Profile (Get Rating)
PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.
