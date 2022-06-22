PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PLDT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of PLDT stock opened at $33.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.76. PLDT has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.21.

PLDT ( NYSE:PHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $972.87 million during the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 15.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that PLDT will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHI. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in PLDT by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of PLDT by 1,869.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of PLDT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in PLDT during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in PLDT by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 6,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

PLDT Company Profile (Get Rating)

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

