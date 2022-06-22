Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Given New $94.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $95.00 to $94.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MNST. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $90.84 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $99.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.98.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $3,586,595.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,459.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at $28,232,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,028 shares of company stock worth $10,522,704. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 100.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 254,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,373,000 after acquiring an additional 128,068 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 522,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,772,000 after acquiring an additional 75,416 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 91.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 9,632 shares in the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

