Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Bank of America downgraded shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $102.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $145.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Amedisys from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Amedisys from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amedisys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $173.27.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $107.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.89. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $101.61 and a 1 year high of $276.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.77.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Amedisys had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $545.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total value of $443,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,536.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Amedisys by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,588,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $257,187,000 after buying an additional 576,633 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Amedisys by 39,235.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 570,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $92,331,000 after purchasing an additional 568,919 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth about $85,286,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth about $48,497,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 23.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,384,041 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $238,457,000 after acquiring an additional 263,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

