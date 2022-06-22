Cowen Cuts Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO) Price Target to $5.00

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:EGIO opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $316.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Edgio has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $5.55.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

