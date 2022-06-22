Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. UBS Group currently has $54.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $60.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $52.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.03. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $57.45.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 819.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 66,324 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

