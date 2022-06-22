Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a $252.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $237.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $261.11.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

VEEV stock opened at $185.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.86. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $152.04 and a 12-month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,460,376 in the last ninety days. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 13.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 324.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,851,000 after buying an additional 28,777 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 116,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.1% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Veeva Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.