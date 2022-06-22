Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TWNK. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens raised their target price on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.57.

Hostess Brands stock opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.61. Hostess Brands has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $24.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Hostess Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael John Cramer sold 25,000 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Gernigin sold 7,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $150,942.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,992.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,077,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,266,000 after buying an additional 12,247,765 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $72,570,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,734,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,209,000 after buying an additional 2,458,428 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,948,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $42,237,000.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

