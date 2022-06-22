Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on TWNK. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens raised their target price on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.57.
Hostess Brands stock opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.61. Hostess Brands has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $24.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
In other news, insider Michael John Cramer sold 25,000 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Gernigin sold 7,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $150,942.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,992.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,077,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,266,000 after buying an additional 12,247,765 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $72,570,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,734,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,209,000 after buying an additional 2,458,428 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,948,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $42,237,000.
Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.
