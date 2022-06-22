Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Given New $298.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $294.00 to $298.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellation Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $248.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $269.27.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $234.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $261.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,305.22, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.22. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -516.67%.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,270.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256 in the last 90 days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.0% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

