Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

FPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Farmland Partners from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Farmland Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

NYSE:FPI opened at $14.58 on Tuesday. Farmland Partners has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $16.43. The firm has a market cap of $729.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.27 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.10.

Farmland Partners ( NYSE:FPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 10.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Farmland Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -90.91%.

In other news, CEO Paul A. Pittman bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.44 per share, with a total value of $26,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $389,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 14,124 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 555,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

