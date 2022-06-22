Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Cowen

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Cowen from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EVH. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Evolent Health stock opened at $29.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.43. Evolent Health has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.79 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $297.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.81 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Evolent Health will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 40,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

