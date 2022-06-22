Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Loop Capital from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BIG. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Big Lots to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Big Lots in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Big Lots from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $609.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $70.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.23.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Big Lots will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $147,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,079.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $121,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,783.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 2,900.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

