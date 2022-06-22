FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target Lowered to $338.00 at Morgan Stanley

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $362.00 to $338.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $468.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $432.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $426.33.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $358.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $385.18 and its 200 day moving average is $417.23. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $326.21 and a 12 month high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.72%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.98, for a total transaction of $740,337.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,398.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,277 shares of company stock worth $12,184,602 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,168,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,202,000 after buying an additional 64,569 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

