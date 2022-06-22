Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $3.00.

AVAH has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.50 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.89.

Shares of AVAH stock opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $410.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.96. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $12.99.

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $414.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.19 million. Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a positive return on equity of 8.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CFO David Afshar bought 12,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $34,422.96. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,380 shares in the company, valued at $779,006.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Shaner purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,221,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,660.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 90,136 shares of company stock worth $259,733. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 42,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,762 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,325,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after buying an additional 1,048,779 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after buying an additional 234,645 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $518,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

