Masco (NYSE:MAS) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $47.26 on Tuesday. Masco has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.16.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Masco will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.34%.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,878,954.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 143,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after buying an additional 37,122 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 104,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after buying an additional 38,925 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 181,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after buying an additional 7,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Masco by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 112,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 19,201 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

