Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $151.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on Paychex from $151.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.67.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $116.28 on Tuesday. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $102.58 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.06.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 84.27%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 112,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,533,000 after purchasing an additional 96,738 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 183,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

