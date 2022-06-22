Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at SVB Leerink

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by SVB Leerink from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a sell rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.44.

Shares of IONS opened at $37.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a current ratio of 9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.50. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $44.42.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.22. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $272,087.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,512.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 7,525 shares of company stock valued at $302,085 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

