Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Triumph Group stock opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.58. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The company has a market capitalization of $783.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 2.75.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 8,000 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $123,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at $140,467.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Triumph Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,335,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $261,270,000 after buying an additional 640,237 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Triumph Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,351,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,295,000 after buying an additional 64,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Triumph Group by 21.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,908,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,810,000 after buying an additional 690,551 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Triumph Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,323,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,533,000 after buying an additional 87,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Triumph Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,977,000 after buying an additional 37,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

