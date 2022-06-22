Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($84.21) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($63.16) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($94.74) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €76.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($68.42) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($43.16) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of FRA:ZAL opened at €25.49 ($26.83) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €35.76 and a 200-day moving average of €52.14. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($38.24) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($52.48).

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.