Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Lowered to $98.00 at Morgan Stanley

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $98.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $125.88.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $89.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.19. The company has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $119.86.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 291,659 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 25,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

